Intoxicated Tipperary man who became abusive 'thought he was being followed'
A man who was intoxicated in public used threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour because he thought he was being followed, Nenagh District Court was told.
Conal Kilmurray of 7 Rossa Place, Nenagh, pleaded to the offences at MacDonagh Street, Nenagh, on December 27, 2021.
His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that Mr Kilmurray had been at a friend’s house and thought he was being followed. He accepted he was completely out of order”, she said.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Kilmurray €200 for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and took the summons for being drunk in public into account.
