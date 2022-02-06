Nenagh Court: Probation report sought on Tipperary man who had cocaine and cannabis
A probation report has been ordered by Nenagh District Court on a Templemore man caught with drugs.
Lee Doyle of The Moyners, Clonmore, Templemore, pleaded to having cannabis valued at €400 and cocaine worth €50 at Gortnagowna, Roscrea, on September 12, 2018.
The court heard Mr Doyle said the drugs were for his own personal use.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath asked for a probation report for the court on May 13, 2022.
