07 Feb 2022

Tipperary club GAA master fixtures plan revealed

Tipperary club GAA master fixtures plan revealed

07 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

The Tipperary GAA county fixtures plan has been released for this year, with the county hurling leagues getting underway on the weekend of March 20th with the county football leagues beginning the following weekend.

Rounds will be played every second weekend with hurling one weekend, football the following weekend, and the weekend of June 12th and June 19th have been set as the dates for the hurling and football league finals.

For the county championships, all three grades of the hurling county championship get underway on the weekend of July 24th, with football beginning the following weekend.

Teams will play a game every second weekend with the hurling finals set for the weekend of October 9th with the football final set to be played the following weekend.

See full fixture list below:

County Hurling League schedule:

Round 1:March 20th
Round 2: April 3rd
Round 3: April 17th
Round 4: May 2nd
Round 5: May 15th
Semi-finals & relegation: May 29th
Finals and relegation: June 12th

County Football League schedule:

Round 1: March 27th
Round 2: April 10th
Round 3: April 24th
Round 4: May 8th
Round 5: May 22nd

Semi-Finals and Relegation: June 5th
Finals: June 19th

County Hurling Championship:

Round 1: July 24th
Round 2: August 7th
Round 3: August 21st
Prelim Quarter-Finals: September 4th
Quarter-Finals & Relegation Semi-Finals: September 11th
Semi-Finals & Relegation Finals: September 25th
Finals: October 9th

County Football Championship:

Round 1: July 31st
Round 2: August 14th
Round 3: August 28th
Quarter-Finals: September 18th
Semi-Finals: October 2nd
Finals: October 16th

