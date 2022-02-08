Carrick Swan GAA Club's weekly news

Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA Club’s €2,750 lotto jackpot prize wasn’t won last Thursday.
Numbers drawn were 3, 8, 11, 24. Fourteen players matched three numbers and €20 each. This week’s jackpot prize is €3,000.
The club extends condolences to the Rockett family of Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, the Keane family of Garravoone and Carrickbeg, the Hartery family, Figlash, Carrick the Power family of St John’s Terrace, Carrick and the Doherty family of Piltown and Carrick on their recent bereavements.
