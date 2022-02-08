Visitor restrictions remain in place at Tipperary hospital due to Covid outbreak

Restrictions also remain in place on both inpatient wards at Nenagh Hospital following a Covid-19 outbreak in the hospital last week, according to University Hospital Limerick Group.

However, visiting restrictions in University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital are being partially relaxed with immediate effect, as part of the ongoing management of recent outbreaks of Covid-19 in those hospital sites.

Advice from UHLG's Outbreak Control Teams means that visiting can resume on all almost all inpatient wards at UHL, and on the Burren Ward at Ennis Hospital.

For now, visiting restrictions remain in place on Ward 1D and the Trauma Ward in UHL, and on the Fergus Ward in Ennis Hospital, where the management of outbreaks of Covid-19 continues.

Visitors are required to wear a facemask, which will be made available at hospital entrances, observe hand hygiene, complete a Covid-19 questionnaire, and have their temperature checked at hospital entrances.

Visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm every day, and visits must be booked through the group's online booking system. Ward staff will be able to help visitors with any queries about this system.

In Nenagh and in the areas of UHL and Ennis that remain subject to access restrictions, exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis for people assisting confused patients, for example, patients with dementia, and on compassionate grounds for patients who are critically ill or at end-of-life.

"We regret any inconvenience the remaining restrictions cause for inpatients and their loved ones. Hospital management has decided that it is necessary to restrict visiting in the affected areas at UHL, Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals in the interests of patient and staff safety and keeping essential services open for all patients," the group said in a statement.