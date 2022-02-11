Search

11 Feb 2022

Sign up: North Tipperary GAA club holds registration day for new members

Sign up: North Tipperary GAA club holds registration day for new members

Sign up: North Tipperary GAA club holds registration day for new members

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Feb 2022 7:02 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie If you are already set up on Foireann simply login and select and pay your membership type here. If you do not have an account, go to Foireann.ie and choose the New user - Register option - once you have set up an account your membership can then be paid here. Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087 221 3954. Membership can also be paid at our Registration day next Sat - details below.

Registration Day: We will hold our second registration day this Saturday from 11am to 1pm in the complex. We are asking that as many of our players, both adult and juvenile and also non players avail of this opportunity to pay your membership. Membership rates are the same as last year.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to juvenile treasurer Mel Gleeson and the Gleeson and Clancy families on the death of Mel’s mother-in-law Josephine Clancy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto Jackpot was €8,700. Please join our lotto through the link which is available on our social media sites. Lotto tickets can also be purchased from any committee member, this also includes the option to buy for multiple draws.

As part of our community-friendly lotto we will be making a further donation to charity in the coming weeks. Carmha is our next chosen charity and they will receive €500 from our lotto funds at the end of the current 10-week cycle.

Tipperary Draw: Congrats to Breda Hickey who won €1,000 in the February draw.

