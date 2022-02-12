Tipperary County Council to roll out new solar powered smart bins
Nenagh is to get seven new solar powered smart bins.
The bins will be installed around the town over the coming month, local councillors learned at the latest meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council.
The funding for the bins comes from an allocation of €150,000 secured by Tipperary County Council’s environment section under the Litter Infrastructure Support Grant Scheme.
