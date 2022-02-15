JYSK To Open New Store in Thurles

JYSK, the Danish retailer, is set to open a new store in Thurles next Thursday, 24th February 2022.
Bringing a new shopping experience to Tipp, the new store will be the company’s 15th Irish location and will create approximately 15 new jobs locally.
JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.
The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge with their Scandinavian sleeping culture and specialises in high quality sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bed frames and bases.
The store will open from 10am - 6pm daily and offers an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden, and at great prices. JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world.
