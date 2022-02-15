Happy days: Nenagh Éire Óg juvenile training resumes

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €8,800. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any Committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie If you are already set up on Foireann simply login and select and pay your membership type here. If you do not have an account, go to Foireann.ie and choose the New user - Register option - once you have set up an account your membership can then be paid here. Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda Long or any Committee member.

Membership rates remain the same as last year and are as follows: Full Membership - €50, Student/OAP/Unemployed/ Juvenile - €30. Family options are also available as follows: Option 1 - One adult + multiple U18s - €80. Option 2 - Two adults + multiple U18s - €100.

Sports Capital Grant: We were delighted to get the news on Friday last that the club will receive the maximum Sport Capital grant of €150,000. Sincere thanks to everyone who helped us in the process. We will now move forward with our development plans and will keep you updated with our progress along the way.

Tipperary team: Well done to Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris who both played significant roles in Tipp’s win over Kilkenny in the Allianz League at the weekend. Jake scored 1 – 2 while Barry scored 2 points. Tipperary's next game in the league is against Dublin on February 26.

Return To juvenile training: On Saturday morning last we were delighted to welcome back to training our younger groups. The new hurling wall and astro facility were in full swing as the children enjoyed the fabulous new training facilities. Training details are as follows for the various underage groups:

Under 7: Our U7 boys started back on Saturday morning last beginning an eight-week block of fundamental movement games on the new astroturf pitch. There was over 20 boys taking part and a fun morning was had by all! We would love to see some new faces, so any boys born in the years 2015/2016 please come along Saturdays at 9am to the Nenagh Éire Óg GAA Complex. No helmet or hurleys are required and it's a great way for the boys to burn off some of that Saturday morning energy! For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Our U9 boys resumed their season on Saturday on our new astro turf and ball wall facility with a great number on our first morning. Training continues on Saturdays at 10am for any boys born in 2013 and 2014. New boys are always welcome to join. Contact the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: U11 boys hurling training takes place every Friday at 6pm on the astro turf. New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Training for this group continues Tuesdays at 5.30pm and Saturdays at 3pm.

Under 15: Training for this group on Tuesdays at 7pm.

Under 17: U17 training continues on Mondays at 6.50pm and Wednesdays at 7.50pm. First challenge match of the season coming up next weekend.