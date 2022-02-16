It could be you: Tipperary shop's EuroMillions winner remains a mystery

Mystery still surrounds the winner of the €30m EuroMillions ticket which was sold in Larkin’s Gala Service Station outside Ballina last week.

The winning ticket - a Quick Pick - ticket was sold on Sunday, February 6, and netted the lucky winner €30,928,078.

Speculation is rife in the lakeside village, but as Larkin’s straddles Tipperary, Clare and Limerick, the winner could literally be anywhere in the region. As well as local trade, the shop would have a large passing customer base being close to Birdhill, the M7 and east Clare.

Local Fine Gael councillor Phyll Bugler congratulated shop owners Siobhán and Michael Larkin and their staff on selling the winning ticket.

“It has brought a great buzz to Ballina,” she said, “especially after two years of Covid.”

Cllr Bugler also sent her best wishes to the winner, and gave a hearty laugh and a swift denial when asked if it could be her.

Meanwhile, Siobhán spoke of the complete shock and joy she felt on receiving the news over the weekend.

“When our visitors from the National Lottery arrived here on Sunday evening, I was totally overwhelmed and in quite a state of shock. I couldn’t believe that it was our store that sold the winning ticket worth €30.9m,” she said.

Ms Larkin revealed that they were coming up to 21 years in business at Garryurneal this March, and what a way this was to mark the occasion.

“The vast majority of our customers are locals so we hope that the winner might be a local, too, and wish them all the very best with their huge win,” she said.

Siobhán said that the win was going to be absolutely huge for the community.

“It’s become a bit of a running joke now as to where the winning ticket was actually sold because of our unique border location – was it Clare, Limerick or Tipperary? As proud Tipperary people, we’ll be claiming the win for Tipp!” she said.

The winner has officially become the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland.