Tipperary gardaí arrest man for criminal damage and having offensive weapon
A male was arrested in the Roscrea area following a disturbance on Wednesday, January 9, according to a Garda spokesperson at Nenagh Garda station.
The man was later charged with criminal damage offences and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mary B. Culliton (nee O’Gorman) of Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Mullinahone passed away peacefully in her home over the weekend.
CPR is a 'core function' of the Ambulance Service according to the HSE, hears Tipperary County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.