Tipperary gardaí make suspected drink and drug driving arrests
A number of arrests for suspected drink and drug driving offences have been made by Tipperary gardaí over the past week.
A female was arrested in the Nenagh District on Wednesday of last week for alleged drink driving, and a male for a similar offence on Saturday.
A male was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Roscrea on Saturday last. A file is being prepared for the DPP.
On the same day, a man was arrested in Nenagh on suspicion of possessing property allegedly stolen from a local pharmacy.
