16 Feb 2022

Tipperary driver who caused pedestrians to flee given suspended sentence

Tipperary driver who caused pedestrians to flee given suspended sentence

Nenagh Court: Tipperary driver who caused pedestrians to flee given suspended sentence

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Feb 2022 5:45 PM

A driver who failed to stop for the gardaí forced pedestrians on a roundabout in Roscrea to take evasive action has been given two suspended jail sentences by Nenagh District Court.

Jordan Wright of 3 Cois Eaglais, Chapel Lane, Roscrea, pleaded before the court in July 2019 to dangerous driving at Limerick Road / Gantly Road on March 28, 2018.

He also pleaded to no insurance on the same occasion.

The court had heard previously that Mr Wright had been driving the vehicle and had failed to stop for gardaí.

He had driven at speed, overtaking cars and forcing the pedestrians to take evasive action.

Mr Wright, who is now aged 24, had been in a collision at the junction of Green Street and Gantly Road and had fled the scene.

However, his provisional driver’s licence had been found in the vehicle.

He had also pleaded to threatening, insulting and abusive behaviour and trespass at Roscrea Education Centre, Dublin Road, Demesne, Roscrea, on April 18, 2018.

The court had been told that he had been banging on a locked door at the centre and had been roaring and shouting to get in at his girlfriend as they had been having a row.

He had also shouted threats at the centre’s staff.

The court had heard that Mr Wright, who has 37 previous convictions, had submitted two letters of apology to the court, one for the staff at the centre and the other for the owner of the car he hit.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath had adjourned the case for victim personal statements and a probation report.

When the case was finalised last Friday, she jailed Mr Wright for four months for dangerous driving, suspended for two years in his own bond of €250, and disqualified him from driving for four years.

She jailed him for five months, suspended for two years in his own bond of €250, for driving without insurance, and fined him €250.

Judge MacGrath took the other charges into account.

