Intoxicated man was asleep on side of the road outside Roscrea
A man who was found asleep on the verge at the side of the road at Benamore, Roscrea, on July 19, 2021, was highly intoxicated, Nenagh District Court heard.
Philip Ryan, 48, of Rushall, Mountrath, county Laois, who was not in court, was fined €200 by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.
Recognizance were fixed in his own bond of €250.
