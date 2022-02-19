Search

19 Feb 2022

Tipperary man elected to board of Ireland-American Alumni Association

Tipperary man elected to board of Ireland-American Alumni Association

Ryan O’Meara, right, with the then US Ambassador to Ireland, Edward Crawford, and US Embassy Dublin Young Leaders Council member Daniel Griffin, at the ambassador's residence in Phoenix Park on July 4

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary man Ryan O’Meara has joined the board of directors of the Ireland - United States Alumni Association (IUSA).

The IUSA held its agm at the start of the month, and Ryan, a Cloughjordan resident and Toomevara native, was one of the new directors elected to the board for the coming year.

IUSA is a non-profit voluntary network of alumni of US State Department exchange programmes, including participants of Fulbright Scholarships, International Visitor Leadership Programme, the US Embassy Dublin Young Leaders Council and the Washington Ireland Programme.

The IUSA promotes US-Irish relations and develops the next generation of leaders in that relationship.

Ryan is a former member of the US Embassy Dublin Young Leaders Council, having served two separate terms on the council in 2018 and 2019.

He is also a former International Officer of Ógra Fianna Fáil, where he represented the national organisation within its European group, LYMEC, which is based in Brussels.

In this position, he was responsible for representing Ógra Fianna Fáil’s international and European policies and worked to shape and influence LYMEC policy in a manner which was consistent with Fianna Fáil principles.

“I have always had a great interest in Irish-US relations and foreign policy in general. Part of my time in UCD was spent studying international relations, EU law and EU competition law,” he said.

Mr O’Mera pointed out that Ireland was one of the most connected and influential little nations in the world, and we should be extremely proud of this.

“But this has taken an enormous effort, and building and maintaining our international relations is essential in ensuring that our country remains at the heart of the EU, and indeed an influential body of people in Washington DC,” he said.

Ryan said that he was rlly looking forward to the year ahead, where he will be working with fellow IUSA board members and US Embassy Dublin staff on areas of common interest.

For the next 12 months, Ryan will serve as a director of IUSA, organising and attending events, and working with fellow IUSA colleagues and US Embassy Dublin staff to further enhance Irish-US relations among the next generation of leaders within the network and nationally.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media