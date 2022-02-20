Suspended sentence for Tipperary man who caused criminal damage

A man who caused criminal damage to a doctor’s surgery and a pharmacy’s window has been given a four-month suspended sentence by Nenagh District Court.

Declan Foran of 38 Horan Hall, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24, had pleaded at an earlier court to causing €290 worth of damage to Dr Pat Harrold’s surgery at Tyone, Nenagh, on December 30, 2021.

He had also pleaded to damaging a window at Clare Street Pharmacy, Nenagh, on December 13, 2021, causing €200 worth of damage.

Mr Foran had also pleaded to a number of public order and theft offences.

The case had been adjourned for a probation report.

The court heard that he had been in custody since the start of January 2022.

His solicitor, David Peters, said that Mr Foran suffered from mental and addiction issues.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sentenced him to four months, suspended for two years, on the criminal damage charges, on his own bond of €250.

She took the rest of the charges into account.