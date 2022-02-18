Tipperary team to face Laois in ladies football league announced

The Tipperary team to face Laois in the second round of the Lidl Ladies Football League next Sunday has been announced. See below.
Tipp boss Peter Creedon will be hoping his side can bounce back in this game after suffering an opening day defeat to Kerry in Killarney last weekend.
The game is fixed for throw-in at 2pm in O'Moore Park Portlaoise.
