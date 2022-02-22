Nenagh Éire Óg set to launch new gaeilc games youth academy

Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy: We are very excited to announce that we will be launching the Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy in March.

We are also very pleased to announce that local businesses Albany Home Décor Specialist and A Sportsman's Dream will both be coming on board as proud sponsors of the new academy.

More details will be released over the coming days.

This is a hugely exciting project and we are thrilled for all of the children involved with Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club who will derive immense benefit from the academy.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €8,900. Our lotto can be played either online via the link on our social media sites or by contacting any Committee member where you can join for one draw or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie

If you are already set up on Foireann simply login and select and pay your membership type here. If you do not have an account, go to Foireann.ie and choose the New user - Register option - once you have set up an account your membership can then be paid here.

Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087-2213954. Membership can also be paid to Enda Long or any committee member.

Membership rates remain the same as last year and are as follows: Full Membership, €50; Student / OAP / Unemployed / Juvenile, €30; Family options are also available as follows: one adult + multiple U18s, €80; two adults + multiple U18s, €100.

North Tipp Junior Hurler of the Year: Congratulations to Seanie Geaney on his selection as North Tipp Junior Hurler of the Year for 2021. Seanie had a great year in 2021 and played a major role in the club winning the North Junior A Championship. This is Seanie’s second North Tipp player of the year award having won the Minor award in 2011. He will receive his award at the North Tipperary presentation night on Friday next in the Thatched Cottage.

Colleges Hurling: Well done to Stevie Hallinan and Peter Folan who were part of the MTU Kerry side who won the Higher Education Ryan Cup at the weekend. Well done also to Seán Phelan who was on the UL team who won the Higher Education Intermediate Final on Sunday last. Commiserations to Philip Hickey who was on the NUIG team who lost out narrowly to UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup final last Saturday.

North Board: Well done to Mike Ryan on his re-election to the North Board CCC last week.

Juvenile Club Fundraiser: The Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile club are running a used clothes drive to raise funds for the upcoming 2022 season. If you are doing a spring clean over the mid-term or have previously loved clothes, curtains, towels, sheets or blankets please bring them to the Nenagh Éire Óg complex next Friday evening Feb 25th from 6-7 p.m or next Saturday morning Feb 26th between 9-11 a.m. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Juvenile Training Schedule

Under 7: Our U7 boys continue their 8 week block of fundamental movement games on the new Astroturf pitch. We would love to see new faces, so any boys born in the years 2015/2016 please come along Saturday mornings at 9am to the Nenagh Eire Òg GAA Complex. No helmet or hurls are required and it's a great way for the boys to burn off some of that Saturday morning energy! For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training continues on Saturday mornings at 10am for any boys born in 2013 and 2014. New boys are always welcome to join. Contact the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Under 11 boys hurling training takes place every Friday at 6.00 on the Astroturf.

New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details.

Under 13: Training for this group continues Tuesday evenings at 5.30pm and Saturday afternoons at 3pm.

Under 15: Training for this group on Tuesday evenings at 6pm.

Under 17: Under 17 training continues on Mondays at 6.50 and Wednesdays at 7.50.