Tipperary gardaí seize large quantity of suspected cocaine in separate operations File picture
An estimated €2,500 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in the two separate operations by the Nenagh Divisional Drugs Unit in the past week.
The unit carried out a search in a Nenagh housing estate last Saturday following which suspected cocaine with an estimated value of more than €500 was seized in a vehicle, along with a quantity of cash.
A file is being prepared for the DPP.
Later on Saturday, gardaí conducting a traffic checkpoint in the vicinity of the M7 outside Nenagh seized suspected cocaine valued at €2,000.
A number of other items were also seized.
