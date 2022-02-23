Search

23 Feb 2022

Coláiste Mhuire first and second year camogie teams take part in Mallow tournament

Coláiste Mhuire camogie teams

23 Feb 2022 4:15 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Coláiste Mhuire girls 1st/2nd year Camogie team made the trip to Mallow County Cork, where they took part in a tournament.

With training going really well, our students looked forward to heading down south with huge optimism.

Despite weather conditions being poor, the girls under Ms Cunneen’s charges adapted well and played with aplomb on astro surface with the sliotar moving fast.

Four games in all were played against Tramore, Bishopstown CS, St. Brogan’s Brandon and Mercy Mounthawk that saw Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed triumphant in two of them.

Well done again on a fantastic display, and thanks again to our sponsor, Relish, on supplying the Camogie panel with a superb set of jerseys.

