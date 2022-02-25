Search

25 Feb 2022

Tipperary woman broke Covid-19 travel restrictions to visit her boyfriend

Tipperary woman broke Covid-19 travel restrictions to visit her boyfriend

Tipperary woman broke Covid-19 travel restrictions to visit her boyfriend

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A young Tipperary woman broke Covid-19 travel rules in order to visit her boyfriend, Nenagh Court was told.

Nicole Ryan, 20, of Lissinsky, Toomevara, was observed by gardaí at Carney, Nenagh, at 10.55pm on January 15, 2021, the court heard. There was a legal requirement at the time not be move more than 5km from your place of residence.

Sgt Regina McCarthy told the court that Ms Ryan had been unable to give a reasonable excuse for being at Carney and had said she was visiting a friend.

A fixed charge penalty notice for €100 had been issued to her but it remained unpaid.

Ms Ryan's solicitor, David Peters, said that his client was a young woman who was working at present in a nursing home setting and was "well familiar with the effects of Covid-19".

He said Ms Ryan had left her house to go and collect her boyfriend. He asked if she could make a €100 donation to the court poor box in order to avoid a conviction.

However, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath was not inclined to do that, saying that Ms Ryan "should have thought of this when she left home. She had been highly cognizant of the issue."

Sgt McCarthy pointed out that it had been "a difficult time for people of her age".

Judge MacGrath agreed to the request but said she was "upping the amount" and ordered that Ms Ryan pay €200 to the court poor box before April 28, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media