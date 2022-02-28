Search

28 Feb 2022

People advised of delays at Limerick emergency department

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Feb 2022 12:06 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick is busy managing high attendances of very sick people with a variety of complex illnesses, including Covid-19, and the public is being advised to consider all alternative care options before attending ED, according University Hospital Limerick Group.

People with less urgent complaints are advised to expect long delays at the ED, and to first consider injury units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.

"We are working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients, and as part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals are all underway. We have also opened surge capacity to manage the extremely high levels of activity," said a group spokesperson.

They reminded the public that its injury units are open seven days a week.

The injury unit in Nenagh Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

Local News

