Tipperary gardaí to tackle 'spike' in town centre anti-social behaviour
The gardaí in Tippeary have announced a ramping up of their drive to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour occurring in Nenagh in recent weeks.
Following a number of complaints to Nenagh Garda station, Sgt Declan O’Carroll confirmed that an extremely “proactive approach” was currently being adopted in relation to clamping down on anti-social behaviour.
He said gardaí had increased their patrols in the town and confirmed that four individuals had been issued with Anti-Social Behaviour Orders on Tuesday of last week.
It is understood that part of the focus on the clampdown is on youths causing a nuisance for shop owners and customers, particularly in the town centre.
“We are urging anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it and we will deal with it,” he said.
