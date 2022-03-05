Tipperary man on 'heavy medication' stole goods from Nenagh store
A man who stole groceries from a Nenagh store did so because he was on medication, Nenagh Court was told.
Matthew Connolly of Apt 8 Stafford Hall, Nenagh, pleaded to theft of groceries valued at €66.76 from Dunnes Stores, Annbrook, Nenagh, on November 12, 2021.
The property was recovered.
Mr Connolly has two previous convictions for theft, the court was told.
His solicitor, Liz McKeever, said that Mr Connolly, a 66-year-old pensioner, had fractured his ribs and had been on "heavy medication" on the day.
"He’d say he just walked out with the trolley and didn’t try to hide it," she said.
Ms McKeever pointed out that Mr Connolly’s last conviction was five years ago.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Connolly €50.
