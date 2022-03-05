Tipperary man who stole perfume on Valentine's Day has suspended sentence revoked

A Nenagh man who had been given two suspended four-month jail sentences by Nenagh District Court at the start of February had them partially revoked by the same court last Friday.

Declan Foran of 38 Horan Hall, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24, who is originally from Nenagh, been given two four-month suspended sentences on February 11 for criminal damage to a GP’s surgery and breaking a window in a pharmacy in the town.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath had suspended them for two years in Mr Foran’s own bond.

However, he pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public and theft before the court on February 18, triggering the suspended sentences.

“He is well familiar with the court,” his solicitor, David Peters said. “You gave him a chance but within three days he had committed offences.”

He said that Mr Foran, who suffers from addiction and mental health difficulties, had spent six weeks in custody before the court appearance on February 11.

He asked that the court not impose the suspended sentence in full.

Judge MacGrath revoked one month of each sentence.