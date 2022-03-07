University Hospital Limerick puts restrictions in place over Covid and flu outbreaks
UL Hospitals Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, has announced that University Hospital Limerick (UHL) will be closed to inpatient visiting for the next number of days, while the hospital manages multiple outbreaks of Covid-19 and influenza across the site, which remains extremely busy.
Seven wards are currently affected, and on the recommendation of our outbreak teams the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in the interests of patient and staff safety.
All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients in the hospital, and also within the wider community.
The situation is being monitored and reviewed daily, and we will relax the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so.
