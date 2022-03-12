Tipperary motorist who turned back from checkpoint convicted of drink driving
A motorist who turned back at a Garda checkpoint subsequently failed a roadside breath test, Nenagh District Court was told.
Ciaran O’Dwyer of Apt 2, Limerick Road, Tipperary Town, pleaded not guilty to drink driving at Carrick, Roscrea, on March 10, 2019.
Garda Faith Noonan told the court that she was conducting a mandatory alcohol checkpoint when a vehicle approached and pulled into the right. It then went back in the direction from which it had come.
The car was later stopped at Carrick, Roscrea, and the driver was asked to undertake a roadside breath test, which he failed.
Mr O’Dwyer was brought to Templemore Garda station, and was found to have 42mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.
He was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice which went unpaid.
He would have received a €400 fine and a six-month disqualification had it been paid.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath convicted Mr O’Dwyer and fined him €300. She disqualified him from driving for one year.
