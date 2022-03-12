Coláiste Phobal Roscrea in Ukraine Appeal

The response to Coláiste Phobal's Ukraine Appeal was amazing. Two carloads went full
Many thanks to everyone who gave generous donations to the Ukraine appeal. They were shipped on Wednesday. The response was amazing. Two carloads went full. There was also a coffee morning on Friday, March 11, with all proceeds going to the Ukraine Appeal.
School Musical
Coláiste Phobal will be staging their School Musical ‘Reeling in the Musicals’ on Tuesday March 15 and Wednesday March 16 at 7.30pm in the school Gym. Our TY and 5th year students are really looking forward to putting on their performances with restrictions now lifted. Tickets are €10 and can be booked through the school reception on 0505 23939. This year will take people on a journey through our previous eleven musicals in the school with many well-known songs and characters revisited. This promises to be nights not to be missed. Booking is advised however tickets can be purchased on the door. Students have been hard at work over the course of this school year and are delighted to be getting the opportunity to get on stage and perform. Best of luck to all the cast and staff working on this years production.
Ag Science Visit
Mr Smyth's Sixth year Agricultural Science class at Gurteen Agricultural college where they were given a very educational tour by Richard Hamilton who is a farm manager and teacher in Gurteen. Many thanks to Richard for his help and expertise ,greatly appreciated by Mr Smyth and his class.
Sixth year visit to 'Othello'
On Wednesday our sixth years attended The Helix theatre at DCU in Dublin for a performance of Othello - the colour of skin. The play was a modern twist on the Shakespearean classic. Othello will appear on this year's leaving certificate English paper. Our students really benefitted from the performance which was a lively revision exercise. The sixth years actively engaged with the actors during questions and answers sessions which were conducted at regular intervals throughout the play. Thanks to all the teachers who accompanied the students.
Clonmel singer songwriter Edel Meade will perform at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles next Saturday March 19
Seamie McCarthy as Tommy Tango, and Marie Nagle as Lydia in the Nenagh Players’ production of The Lithium Waltz in Nenagh Arts Centre from next Monday
For more details, you can text +353 87 9821916, or come to Brosnan's Pub in Cashel on March 24. The meeting starts at 8pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.