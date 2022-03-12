Coláiste Phobal Roscrea in Ukraine Appeal

Many thanks to everyone who gave generous donations to the Ukraine appeal. They were shipped on Wednesday. The response was amazing. Two carloads went full. There was also a coffee morning on Friday, March 11, with all proceeds going to the Ukraine Appeal.

School Musical

Coláiste Phobal will be staging their School Musical ‘Reeling in the Musicals’ on Tuesday March 15 and Wednesday March 16 at 7.30pm in the school Gym. Our TY and 5th year students are really looking forward to putting on their performances with restrictions now lifted. Tickets are €10 and can be booked through the school reception on 0505 23939. This year will take people on a journey through our previous eleven musicals in the school with many well-known songs and characters revisited. This promises to be nights not to be missed. Booking is advised however tickets can be purchased on the door. Students have been hard at work over the course of this school year and are delighted to be getting the opportunity to get on stage and perform. Best of luck to all the cast and staff working on this years production.

Ag Science Visit

Mr Smyth's Sixth year Agricultural Science class at Gurteen Agricultural college where they were given a very educational tour by Richard Hamilton who is a farm manager and teacher in Gurteen. Many thanks to Richard for his help and expertise ,greatly appreciated by Mr Smyth and his class.

Sixth year visit to 'Othello'

On Wednesday our sixth years attended The Helix theatre at DCU in Dublin for a performance of Othello - the colour of skin. The play was a modern twist on the Shakespearean classic. Othello will appear on this year's leaving certificate English paper. Our students really benefitted from the performance which was a lively revision exercise. The sixth years actively engaged with the actors during questions and answers sessions which were conducted at regular intervals throughout the play. Thanks to all the teachers who accompanied the students.