Tipperary woman charged with assault causing harm granted continuing bail

A woman charged with assault causing harm in Nenagh earlier this month has been granted further continuing bail by Nenagh District Court.

Ilona Kuklinska, 38, No Fixed Abode and 53c Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, is charged with the offence on February 27, 2022, at Sarsfield Street.

The court was told that Ms Kuklinska had been living at Sarsfield Street at the time but was now in emergency accommodation.

Her solicitor Elizabeth McKeever said Tipperary County Council was trying to find permanent accommodation for her client.

When the case was returned to court last Friday, Mr Kuklinska was charged with a number of further alleged offences.

She was charged under the Public Order Act at Kickham Street, Nenagh, on March 15, 2021; Ormond Keep, Nenagh, on January 1, 2020; John’s Lane, Nenagh, on June 30, 2020, and at Sarsfield St, Nenagh, on May 19, 2020.

She was also charged with the theft of €70 worth of cigarettes at O’Connor’s Kenyon Street Market, Nenagh, on November 24, 2020.

The court heard that compensation had been paid.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath applied the Probation Act on the theft matter and adjourned all other matters to June 23.