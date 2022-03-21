Wins all round for St Mary's Newport soccer teams

Senior Girls Soccer
First-Year Boys Soccer
Well done to our first-year students who took part in the Munster First Year Cup. They played against Crescent Comprehensive with a final score of 2-1. A great performance capped by two goals from Patrick Sheehan.
A fantastic win for St Mary's Senior Girls Soccer, who were led by captain Ellie Kennedy. Goals from Abbie Lenihan, Emma Kett and Aideen Mc Glinchey gave them a comfortable win of 6-2 over Carrick on Suir.
Luke Ahearne has reached the semi-final of the prestigious The Roux Scholarship competition, to find Britain’s best young chef
