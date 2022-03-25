Banned Tipperary motorist gave gardaí a false name

A man who was disqualified from driving gave gardaí a false name when he was stopped, Nenagh District Court was told.

The court heard that gardaí were on mobile patrol on a narrow road at Cloughleagh, Borrisokane, on October 12, 2020.

The driver of a vehicle ahead of them pulled over to allow them pass and then turned around and drove away at speed.

They gardaí pursued the vehicle. They stopped and spoke to the driver, who provided a false name at the time.

They subsequently ascertained that he was John Ryan, 47, of Barnagore, Dolla, who had previously been disqualified from driving.

Mr Ryan was also stopped by gardaí at Bushfield, Carrigatoher, on June 30, 2020, and at Barnagore, Dolla, on April 27, 2021.

His solicitor Johnny Spencer said that his client would be appealing any sentence imposed as he had other matters under review.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed fines totalling €1,100 and disqualified Mr Ryan from driving for four years.

Leave to appeal was granted.