Search

25 Mar 2022

Banned Tipperary motorist gave gardaí a false name

Banned Tipperary motorist gave gardaí a false name

Banned Tipperary motorist gave gardaí a false name

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Mar 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who was disqualified from driving gave gardaí a false name when he was stopped, Nenagh District Court was told.

The court heard that gardaí were on mobile patrol on a narrow road at Cloughleagh, Borrisokane, on October 12, 2020.

The driver of a vehicle ahead of them pulled over to allow them pass and then turned around and drove away at speed.

They gardaí pursued the vehicle. They stopped and spoke to the driver, who provided a false name at the time.

They subsequently ascertained that he was John Ryan, 47, of Barnagore, Dolla, who had previously been disqualified from driving.

Mr Ryan was also stopped by gardaí at Bushfield, Carrigatoher, on June 30, 2020, and at Barnagore, Dolla, on April 27, 2021.

His solicitor Johnny Spencer said that his client would be appealing any sentence imposed as he had other matters under review.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed fines totalling €1,100 and disqualified Mr Ryan from driving for four years.

Leave to appeal was granted.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media