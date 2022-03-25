Banned Tipperary motorist gave gardaí a false name
A man who was disqualified from driving gave gardaí a false name when he was stopped, Nenagh District Court was told.
The court heard that gardaí were on mobile patrol on a narrow road at Cloughleagh, Borrisokane, on October 12, 2020.
The driver of a vehicle ahead of them pulled over to allow them pass and then turned around and drove away at speed.
They gardaí pursued the vehicle. They stopped and spoke to the driver, who provided a false name at the time.
They subsequently ascertained that he was John Ryan, 47, of Barnagore, Dolla, who had previously been disqualified from driving.
Mr Ryan was also stopped by gardaí at Bushfield, Carrigatoher, on June 30, 2020, and at Barnagore, Dolla, on April 27, 2021.
His solicitor Johnny Spencer said that his client would be appealing any sentence imposed as he had other matters under review.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath imposed fines totalling €1,100 and disqualified Mr Ryan from driving for four years.
Leave to appeal was granted.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (centre) with members of the late Ashling Murphy's family, in Brú Ború, Cashel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.