Motorist was speeding on Tipperary motorway as wife was 'having panic attack'

A MAN who drove at 185km/h on the M7 near Roscrea said he was rushing home to his wife, who was having a panic attack.

Nenagh District Court heard that Andrew McCaughan was charged with dangerous driving after he was detected travelling at 185km/h in the 120km/h zone at Derrymore on November 30, 2021.

The motorway was wet as it had been raining, the court heard.

Mr McCaughan of Loughlin Island Road, Downpatrick, county Down, told the court that he was trying to get home to his wife, who was having a panic attack.

He said he had never driven at such speed before. Losing his driving licence would have major repercussions because his line of work required him to drive, and he was the breadwinner in his family of three young children.

His solicitor David Peters handed in a letter to the court from the Mr McCaughan’s wife’s doctor.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted the circumstances, and accepted a plea to careless driving.

She imposed a €500 fine without disqualification.