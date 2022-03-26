Intoxicated Tipperary man observed drinking from beer can was 'a danger to himself'
A Roscrea man drinking from a can of beer in public was intoxicated, Nenagh District Court was told.
Edward Harty of 1 Parkmore Halting Site, Roscrea, was observed drinking from the can at Gantly Road on January 4, 2021.
He was intoxicated and was deemed a danger to himself and others.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Harty €100.
