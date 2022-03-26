Tipperary reflects and remembers all those who passed away during the pandemic

Tipperary County Council joined the rest of Ireland last Sunday in remembering all those who had lost their lives due to Covid-19 and to pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to how we have faced and are facing the challenges together.

While a national Ceremony of Reflection and Remembrance was held in Dublin, the council’s ceremony was led by its leas-chathaoirleach Cllr Siobhan Ambrose in Holycross Town Park on March 20 with representatives of frontline workers across a range of organisations, including the HSE, An Garda Síochána, Tipperary Civil Defence, Tipperary Fire and Rescue and Tipperary Search and Rescue and sectors and families who had lost loved ones during this time.

With Blessings by the, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O’Reilly and the Rev James Mulhall, an oak tree was planted by Cllr Ambrose with wreaths laid by frontline workers in memory of all those who passed away in Tipperary during this period.

A magnificent stone memorial created by sculptor Philip Quinn from Holycross was unveiled, marking a permanent memorial site and tree planted in memory.

The ceremonies facilitated individual and collective remembrance and commemoration of all those who died and who have been bereaved, whilst acknowledging the important role played by frontline workers over the past two years.

Families were invited through an open invitation to submit the names of loved ones they would like remembered during the ceremony.

Over 100 names were read aloud by frontline workers, honouring their memory.

Cllr Ambrose paid tribute to those who died, saying: “We gather together to remember our loved ones, the lives they lived, the joy they brought to our lives and the contributions they made to society”.

She acknowledged the key role played by frontline workers.

“We would like to acknowledge our frontline workers, and also our friends, neighbours, family members who stepped up to lend a hand in their communities while we navigated through this unprecedented crisis. We are forever grateful,” said Cllr Ambrose.

She encouraged us to look to the future with hope as the very moving ceremony concluded.

“Today is a day of reflection and as we emerge from this most extraordinary period in our history, we do so with hope in our hearts,” she said.

Damien Dullaghan, head of libraries and culture stated: “The past two years has seen both great sadness but also great unity. As a society, we are still feeling the repercussions of the pandemic now. Today was an important day as it allows us to acknowledge what we have been through as a country and at a local level as a county. It also offered us an opportunity to show our gratitude to the frontline workers who contributed so much throughout the pandemic.”

The event was recorded and can be viewed on the Tipperary County Council Library YouTube Channel or at www.youtube.com/

watch?v=gCydGog_uio