Man is sent for trial over alleged assault causing harm in Roscrea
A 29-year-old man has been sent forward for trial at the next sitting of Nenagh Circuit Council on two charges.
Florentin Marin, No Fixed Abode and Roscrea, is charged with assault causing harm at Racket Hall, Roscrea, on November 17, 2021, and with production of an article in the course of a dispute on the same occasion.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Mr Marin, a Romanian national, in continuing custody to the circuit court sittings which were due to begin in Nenagh this Tuesday.
