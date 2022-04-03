Man sent for trial over alleged arson attack on house in Tipperary
A 39-year-old man has been sent forward for trail at the next sitting of Nenagh Circuit Court on charges of arson and criminal damage.
Kristof Malik of 4 Bulfin Road, Nenagh, was remanded in continuing custody by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh District Court to appear at the next sitting of Nenagh Circuit Court charged with arson at 4 Bulfin Road on December 30, 2021.
He is also charged with criminal damage on the same occasion to televisions valued at €2,800, destruction of a sitting room and kitchen furniture and a large fish tank containing tropical fish and accessories, valued at €1,200.
