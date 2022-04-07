Court told disqualified driver had been taking car for repairs when stopped

A man who took a car out to check its brakes was found to have no insurance and over the legal drink driving limit, Nenagh District Court heard.

Sean Hogan of Cremorgan, Timahoe, county Laois, pleaded to drink driving and having no insurance or driver’s licence at Hazel Grove, Towerhill, Borrisokane, on October 1, 2020.

He was disqualified from driving at the time.

His solicitor, John Spencer, said that Mr Hogan had been taking the car to have it repaired in order to give it to his son as a present.

“He has significant issues around addiction and I am asking for leniency and for the court not to impose a custodial sentence, “ he said.

“He is facing a bleak situation. Mr Hogan lives in Nenagh at present where his needs are available,” he said.

Judge Mary Cashin said she would be “entitled to impose a prison sentence” and adjourned the case to July 8 for a probation report.