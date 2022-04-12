Search

12 Apr 2022

Weekend Tipperary GAA club results

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 5:15 PM

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Football League

Moyle Rovers 3-10 Aherlow 1-9

Killenaule 2-14 Newcastle 0-3

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-11 Fethard 1-9

Golden Kilfeacle 1-9 Loughmore Castleiney 1-1

Fethard 2-10 Rosegreen 1-8

Cappawhite 1-9 Emly 1-8

St Patrick’s 2-10 Clerihan 1-5

Ballina 0-12 Clonmel Óg 2-4

Clonmel Commercials 2-9 Arravale Rovers 1-8

JK Brackens 3-5 Cahir 0-6

Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-15 Ballyporeen 1-10

Rockwell Rovers 0-10 Ardfinnan 0-8

Killenaule 4-6 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-13

Excellent win for Nenagh ahead of play-offs

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

Burgess 2-22 Ballingarry 1-14

Sean Treacys 2-19 Ballinahinch 2-7

North Tipperary

U19 B Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Nenagh Éire Óg 3-4 Borrisokane 0-1

Newport 2-7 Silvermines 0-4

Clonakenny/Moneygall 0-8 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-4

U19 A Football Championship Play Off

Ballina 4-7 Roscrea-Inane 2-2

Junior A Hurling League

Roscrea 1-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-6

Toomevara 2-18 Borris-Ileigh 1-17

Kiladangan 1-21 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-16

Junior B Hurling League

Burgess 0-14 Ballina 0-14

Lorrha 2-25 Shannon Rovers 3-11

Borrisokane 1-20 Moneygall 2-14

Kiladangan 4-14 Portroe 1-21

Newport 4-16 Ballinahinch 3-14

Silvermines 1-18 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-9

Mid Tipperary

Cahill Cup Quarter-Finals

Loughmore Castleiney 2-15 Moycarkey Borris 1-12

Holycross Ballycahill 3-18 Thurles Sarsfields 0-17

Upperchurch Drombane 1-20 Drom & Inch 1-15

Division 1 Hurling League

Moycarkey Borris 2-17 JK Brackens 2-17

Holycross Ballycahill 5-13 Thurles Sarsfields 1-14

Junior Hurling League

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-22 Moycarkey Borris 1-5

Moyne Templetuohy 2-17 CLonakenny 1-13

Templetouhy Bus & Cab Hire League

Thurles Gaels 2-16 Thurles Sarsfields 0-8

Loughmore Castleiney 3-15 Holycross Ballycahill 2-14

