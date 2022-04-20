Weekend Tipperary GAA results

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
Shannon Rovers 0-22 Golden Kilfeacle 0-15
Knock 1-11 Loughmore Castleiney 1-11
Drom & Inch 0-24 Loughmore Castleiney 1-20
Killea 2-11 Knockshegowna 0-14
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-19 Thurles Sarsfields 1-23
Ballina 3-12 Newport 1-13
Toomevara 2-13 Kiladangan 0-17
Borris-Ileigh 0-19 JK Brackens 0-9
Éire Óg Annacarty 1-18 Clonakenny 2-14
Thurles Gaels 1-18 Rosegreen 1-11
Solohead 3-15 Clerihan 2-16
Clonoulty Rossmore 2-30 Fethard 0-7
Upperchurch Drombane 2-21 Cappawhite 0-13
Lattin Cullen 2-12 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-13
Boherlahan Dualla 5-20 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-17
Arravale Rovers 2-18 Ballingarry 2-13
Moycarkey Borris 4-30 Portroe 1-9
Killenaule 2-19 St Mary's 1-18
Cahir 1-15 Ballylooby Castlegrace 0-17
St Patrick's 3-24 Killenaule 2-11
Moneygall 3-12 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-18
Roscrea 2-25 Carrick Swans 1-15
Clonoulty Rossmore 1-19 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-18
Borrisokane 2-22 Cappawhite 1-21
Lorrha 1-13 Silvermines 0-13
Skeheenarinky 1-18 Carrick Davins 0-11
Moyne Templetuohy 1-21 Ballinahinch 1-19
Templederry Kenyons 3-18 Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-15
Cashel King Cormacs 0-26 Holycross Ballycahill 1-19
Sean Treacys 2-23 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-13
Clonmel Óg 1-18 Father Sheehy’s 0-11
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Waterford 2-24 Tipperary 2-20
North Tipperary
U19 A Football Final
Ballina 6-23 Kiladangan 0-6
U19 B Football Semi-Final
Newport 2-12 Portroe 0-8
Mid Tipperary
Division 1 Hurling League
JK Brackens 2-18 Drom & Inch 1-18
Thurles Sarsfields 2-17 Moycarkey Borris 1-19
West Tipperary
JBH League
Solohead 2-22 Emly 0-16
Cappawhite 1-20 Golden 0-10
Sean Treacys 2-15 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-15
Éire Óg Annacarty 4-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-9
Arravale Rovers 1-13 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-9
