Search

20 Apr 2022

Weekend Tipperary GAA results

Weekend Tipperary GAA results

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 3:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

Shannon Rovers 0-22 Golden Kilfeacle 0-15

Knock 1-11 Loughmore Castleiney 1-11

Drom & Inch 0-24 Loughmore Castleiney 1-20

Killea 2-11 Knockshegowna 0-14

Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-19 Thurles Sarsfields 1-23

Ballina 3-12 Newport 1-13

Toomevara 2-13 Kiladangan 0-17

Borris-Ileigh 0-19 JK Brackens 0-9

Éire Óg Annacarty 1-18 Clonakenny 2-14

Thurles Gaels 1-18 Rosegreen 1-11

Solohead 3-15 Clerihan 2-16

Clonoulty Rossmore 2-30 Fethard 0-7

Upperchurch Drombane 2-21 Cappawhite 0-13

Lattin Cullen 2-12 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-13

Boherlahan Dualla 5-20 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-17

Arravale Rovers 2-18 Ballingarry 2-13

Moycarkey Borris 4-30 Portroe 1-9

Killenaule 2-19 St Mary's 1-18

Cahir 1-15 Ballylooby Castlegrace 0-17

St Patrick's 3-24 Killenaule 2-11

Moneygall 3-12 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0-18

Roscrea 2-25 Carrick Swans 1-15

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-19 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-18

Borrisokane 2-22 Cappawhite 1-21

Lorrha 1-13 Silvermines 0-13

Skeheenarinky 1-18 Carrick Davins 0-11

Moyne Templetuohy 1-21 Ballinahinch 1-19

Templederry Kenyons 3-18 Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-15

Cashel King Cormacs 0-26 Holycross Ballycahill 1-19

Sean Treacys 2-23 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-13

Clonmel Óg 1-18 Father Sheehy’s 0-11

Tipperary monuments and historic sites receive significant Government funding

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Waterford 2-24 Tipperary 2-20

North Tipperary

U19 A Football Final

Ballina 6-23 Kiladangan 0-6

U19 B Football Semi-Final

Newport 2-12 Portroe 0-8

Mid Tipperary

Division 1 Hurling League

JK Brackens 2-18 Drom & Inch 1-18

Thurles Sarsfields 2-17 Moycarkey Borris 1-19

West Tipperary

JBH League

Solohead 2-22 Emly 0-16

Cappawhite 1-20 Golden 0-10

Sean Treacys 2-15 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-15

Éire Óg Annacarty 4-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-9

Arravale Rovers 1-13 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-9

TipperaryLive player ratings - Tipperary vs Waterford

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media