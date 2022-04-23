Search

23 Apr 2022

Tipperary woman pleads to stealing from bakery and pharmacy

Nenagh Court: Tipperary woman pleads to stealing from bakery and pharmacy

A woman who was observed behind the counter of a shop in Nenagh was later charged with theft, Nenagh District Court has been told.

She was also charged with theft from a pharmacy in the town.

Aoife Kennedy of 24d Ormond Drive, Nenagh, pleaded guilty to stealing cash, valued at approximately €20, from Collins’ Bakery, Kenyon Street, Nenagh on November 25, 2021.

She also pleaded to stealing a packet of razors, valued at €10, from Walsh’s Pharmacy on January 26, 2022, and being intoxicated on the same occasion.

The court heard that the counter assistant in the bakery had gone to the back of the store when she spotted a young woman going behind the counter at the front and taking coins out of the cash register before making off.

Gardaí were given a description of the woman and later arrested Ms Kennedy.

In relation to the second theft charge, the court heard that the owner of the pharmacy spotted the defendant taking the razors and followed her on to the street to recover his property.

When the gardaí arrived they found her in a highly intoxicated state and brought her to the local garda station for her own safety.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to July 28 for a probation report, after Ms Kennedy’s solicitor David Peters said his client was now on a methadone programme and under the care of Novas.

A sum of €20 was handed in by the defendant in compensation for the loss caused to Collins’ Bakery.

