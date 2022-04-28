Tipperary gardaí arrest male and female over 'serious public disorder' incident
A male and a female were arrested by gardai in Nenagh in what the gardaí have described as a serious public disorder incident at Banba Square, Nenagh, on Wednesday of last week.
An iron bar was recovered in the incident, which occurred around 5pm.
Investigations are continuing and there may be further arrests.
