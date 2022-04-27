Beautiful and affordable Tipperary home goes on sale

Beautifully presented three bedroom semi-detached residence (with benefit of Full Planning Permission for a two storey extension -32 sq.mts.) overlooking a large green area in this popular residential development on the periphery of Nenagh. The property has been maintained to exceptionally high standards throughout.
Click the >arrow> or hit the 'Next' button to look around this incredible home.
Tom McCutcheon (Peake Villa) arrives to try and get a block on James O’Sullivan in the Youths League game played at the Tower Field in Thurles last Saturday. Pic: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.