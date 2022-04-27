Traffic management plan in place for Laffina/Milltown from Thursday

The plan is in place to facilitate roadworks in the area
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan for the L-1287 at Laffina/Milltown from tomorrow, Thursday, April 28, at 7am.
The plan will be in place until 7pm Wednesday, June 4.
Local diversions will be in place.
Road users are advised to expect delays.
