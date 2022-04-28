Search

28 Apr 2022

Ursuline students compete at the Tipperary Schools Track and Field Athletics in Templemore

Ursuline students compete at the Tipperary Schools Track and Field Athletics in Templemore

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Well done to all the Ursuline athletes who competed in Track and Field events in Templemore in the week before the Easter Holidays.

Congratulations to those athletes who medalled.

Minor: Shot putt, Sarah McGinley, Gold 800m, Carla Williamson, Silver Shot putt, Réiltín Morrissey, Bronze.


Junior : 800m, Alana Spillane, Silver


Intermediate: 100m, Emily Davidson, Gold, 100m, Anna O’Donoghue, Bronze
1500m, Anna O’Callaghan, Silver 1500m, Orla Ryan, Bronze, Relay Team (Ashling O’Loughlin, Moya Brennan, Emily Davidson, Anna O’Donoghue), Silver.


Senior 100m, Leona Maher, Gold
High Jump, Olivia Delargy, Bronze
100m Hurdles, Chloe Byrne, Bronze
Relay team (Leona Maher, Rachel Ryan, Orla Ryan & Chloe Byrne), Silver.

Brilliant results from a brilliant day at the track.

Tipperary woman awaiting second kidney transplant urges public to consider carrying organ donor card

Hollyford (Tipperary) Remembers 1914-1923 - Weekend of events planned

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media