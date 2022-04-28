Ursuline students compete at the Tipperary Schools Track and Field Athletics in Templemore

Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles
Well done to all the Ursuline athletes who competed in Track and Field events in Templemore in the week before the Easter Holidays.
Congratulations to those athletes who medalled.
Minor: Shot putt, Sarah McGinley, Gold 800m, Carla Williamson, Silver Shot putt, Réiltín Morrissey, Bronze.
Junior : 800m, Alana Spillane, Silver
Intermediate: 100m, Emily Davidson, Gold, 100m, Anna O’Donoghue, Bronze
1500m, Anna O’Callaghan, Silver 1500m, Orla Ryan, Bronze, Relay Team (Ashling O’Loughlin, Moya Brennan, Emily Davidson, Anna O’Donoghue), Silver.
Senior 100m, Leona Maher, Gold
High Jump, Olivia Delargy, Bronze
100m Hurdles, Chloe Byrne, Bronze
Relay team (Leona Maher, Rachel Ryan, Orla Ryan & Chloe Byrne), Silver.
Brilliant results from a brilliant day at the track.
