Ballycahill community to celebrate 200 years at St Cataldus' Church

St Cataldus Church, Ballycahill
On May 7, we will celebrate 200 years of worship in St. Cataldus' Church, Ballycahill. Mass at 6pm.
Chief celebrant Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly. Refreshments in the Community Centre afterwards.
An event worth celebrating.
All welcome!
Tipperary midfielder Conal Kennedy in action in this year's Division 4 League final. He lines out alongside brother Jack against Waterford who have brothers Michael and Jason Curry at midfield.
