The search is in Cloughjordan for community games players
We are now actively looking for boys and girls across the parish to represent the Cloughjordan area for Community Games in soccer.
We are looking to enter both boys and girls U12s, so anyone in the Cloughjordan, Kilruane, Ardcroney or surrounding areas can contact Eoin for details on 0862717000.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.