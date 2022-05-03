Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers secured a great victory over Ballybacon-Grange in an away game on Sunday last in Goatenbridge. Final score was Carrick Davins 1-27, Ballybacon 0-08.
Davins team scorers were Luke Faulkner 0-08, Pa Harris 1-04, Lee Mackey 0-05, Michael Whelan 0-04, Conor Mackey 0-02, Stephen Cronin 0-02, David Houlihan 0-01, Adam Foran 0-01.
The team play Arravale Rovers in its final county league round game on Sunday, May 15 at 12pm in Davin Park.
Meanwhile, the U15 footballers participated in Peil na nÓg in Annacarty last Saturday. A great morning of football was enjoyed by all.
The team play Thurles Gaels in Davin Park this Thursday, May 5 at 7.15pm.
The €5,750 jackpot prize wasn't won in the Juvenile Lotto draw of April 26. Seven players matched three numbers and won €35 each. They were: Lauren Broxson, Samantha Botes,
Joanne & Peter Walsh, St Molleran's; Tommy Cooke, Mountain View; Margaret O'Regan,
Caroline Downey, Ballyneale; Conor Arrigan, Ballyneale.
Job done at Judge's Road. Clonmel RFC were greatly relieved at the final whistle against City of Derry last Saturday. Although they were beaten on the day their 41-34 aggregate score was enough.
