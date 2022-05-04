Weekend Tipperary GAA club fixtures

County Tipperary
04-05-2022 (Wed)
Munster U20 Hurling Championship Final
Tipperary V Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds 7.30
05-05-2022 (Thu)
Electric Ireland Munster Football Minor Phase 1 Final
Tipperary V Limerick in Mallow 7.00
FBD Insurance County Football League
Aherlow V JK Brackens in Lisvarnane 7.15
06-05-2022 (Fri)
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
Ballylooby Castlegrace V Upperchurch Drombane in Ballylooby 7.15
Killenaule V Newcastle in Killenaule 7.30
Rockwell Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale in New Inn 8.00
07-05-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Football League
Ardfinnan V Killenaule in Ardfinnan 6.00
Fethard V Golden Kilfeacle in Fethard 7.00
08-05-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Football League
Ballina V Loughmore Castleiney in Ballina 10.30
Ballyporeen V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ballyporeen 11.00
Arravale Rovers V Cahir in Sean Treacy Park 12.00
Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials in Monroe 12.00
Clonmel Óg V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Ned Hall Park 12.00
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Tipperary V Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds 2.00
North Tipperary
04-05-2022 (Wed)
U19 A Hurling
Nenagh Éire Óg V Ballina in Nenagh 7.00
U19 B Hurling
Ballinahinch/Templederry V Lorrha in Shallee 7.00
05-05-2022 (Thu)
Junior A Hurling League
Roscrea V Toomevara in Roscrea 7.00
06-05-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Hurling
Burgess V Ballinahinch in Kilcolman 7.00
Portroe V Templederry Kenyons in Portroe 7.00
Shannon Rovers V Moneygall in Ballinderry 7.15
Borrisokane V Lorrha in Borrisokane 7.30
Junior A Hurling League
Kiladangan V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Puckane 7.00
Nenagh Eire Og V Borris-Ileigh in Nenagh 7.00
07-05-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Hurling League
Kiladangan V Nenagh Eire Og in Puckane 5.00
South Tipperary
04-05-2022 (Wed)
South Tipperary Senior Football Championship
Ardfinnan V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Monroe 7.00
South Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship
Fethard V Grangenockler Ballyneale in Anner Park, Cloneen
08-05-2022 (Sun)
South Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship
Moyle Rovers V Father Sheehys in Newcastle 6.30
Mid Tipperary
06-05-2022 (Fri)
Division 1 Hurling League Final
Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens in Templemore 7.15
Junior Hurling League
Moycarkey Borris V Clonakenny in Littleton 7.30
Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Hurling League
Knock V Thurles Gaels in Clonmore 7.30
Killea V Loughmore Castleiney in Killea 7.30
07-05-2022 (Sat)
Junior Division 2 Hurlin League Final
Moyne Templetuohy V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Holycross 7.00
The first county final of 2022 to look forward to is the U14 table quiz, which will take place in Holycross Hall this Saturday evening, May 7 at 7pm.
