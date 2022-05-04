Search

04 May 2022

Weekend Tipperary GAA club fixtures

Weekend Tipperary GAA club fixtures

04 May 2022 8:45 PM

County Tipperary

04-05-2022 (Wed)

Munster U20 Hurling Championship Final

Tipperary V Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds 7.30

05-05-2022 (Thu)

Electric Ireland Munster Football Minor Phase 1 Final

Tipperary V Limerick in Mallow 7.00

FBD Insurance County Football League

Aherlow V JK Brackens in Lisvarnane 7.15

06-05-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

Ballylooby Castlegrace V Upperchurch Drombane in Ballylooby 7.15

Killenaule V Newcastle in Killenaule 7.30

Rockwell Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale in New Inn 8.00

07-05-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Football League

Ardfinnan V Killenaule in Ardfinnan 6.00

Fethard V Golden Kilfeacle in Fethard 7.00

08-05-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance County Football League

Ballina V Loughmore Castleiney in Ballina 10.30

Ballyporeen V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ballyporeen 11.00

Arravale Rovers V Cahir in Sean Treacy Park 12.00

Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials in Monroe 12.00

Clonmel Óg V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Ned Hall Park 12.00

Check this out!

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Tipperary V Limerick in TUS Gaelic Grounds 2.00

North Tipperary

04-05-2022 (Wed)

U19 A Hurling

Nenagh Éire Óg V Ballina in Nenagh 7.00

U19 B Hurling

Ballinahinch/Templederry V Lorrha in Shallee 7.00

05-05-2022 (Thu)

Junior A Hurling League

Roscrea V Toomevara in Roscrea 7.00

06-05-2022 (Fri)

Junior B Hurling

Burgess V Ballinahinch in Kilcolman 7.00

Portroe V Templederry Kenyons in Portroe 7.00

Shannon Rovers V Moneygall in Ballinderry 7.15

Borrisokane V Lorrha in Borrisokane 7.30

Junior A Hurling League

Kiladangan V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Puckane 7.00

Nenagh Eire Og V Borris-Ileigh in Nenagh 7.00

07-05-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Hurling League

Kiladangan V Nenagh Eire Og in Puckane 5.00

South Tipperary

04-05-2022 (Wed)

South Tipperary Senior Football Championship

Ardfinnan V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Monroe 7.00

South Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship

Fethard V Grangenockler Ballyneale in Anner Park, Cloneen

08-05-2022 (Sun)

South Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship

Moyle Rovers V Father Sheehys in Newcastle 6.30

Mid Tipperary

06-05-2022 (Fri)

Division 1 Hurling League Final

Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens in Templemore 7.15

Junior Hurling League

Moycarkey Borris V Clonakenny in Littleton 7.30

Templetuohy Bus & Cab Hire Hurling League

Knock V Thurles Gaels in Clonmore 7.30

Killea V Loughmore Castleiney in Killea 7.30

07-05-2022 (Sat)

Junior Division 2 Hurlin League Final

Moyne Templetuohy V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Holycross 7.00

