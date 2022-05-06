Tipperary gardaí urge vigilance following thefts from garden sheds
The gardaí in Tipperary have urged property owners to be vigilant following a number of thefts.
A lawnmower was stolen from a shed on a farmyard in Ballinakill, Roscrea, sometime between April 27-28.
During the same time period, a quantity of diesel was stolen from a fuel tank at Knock, Roscrea.
A quadbike was stolen from Glenbaha, Roscrea on Friday last.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said thefts from garden sheds were currently prevalent and he urged property owners to be vigilant.
