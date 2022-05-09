Irish Water are repairing a burst main in Thurles
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in Thurles today.
The Gasworks, Stradavoher and the surrounding areas are expected to be affected.
Works are scheduled to be complete by 4pm today, May 9.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
